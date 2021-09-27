A 36-year-old man has been charged with the murder of the primary school teacher Sabina Nessa in southeast London.Koci Selamaj, from Eastbourne, East Sussex, was arrested in the coastal town in the early hours of Sunday, and a light-coloured...Full Article
Sabina Nessa killing: Man charged with murder of UK teacher
