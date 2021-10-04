Lava flow thickens on La Palma after volcanic crater collapses
Published
A river of red-hot lava gushing from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma thickened on Monday, after the north side of the...Full Article
Published
A river of red-hot lava gushing from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma thickened on Monday, after the north side of the...Full Article
More earthquakes rattled the Spanish island of La Palma on Monday, as the lava flow from an erupting volcano surged after part of..
MADRID (AP) — An erupting volcano on a Spanish island off northwest Africa blew open another fissure on its hillside Friday as..