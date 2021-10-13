Actor William Shatner Blasts Into Space On Blue Origin Rocket

Watch VideoHollywood's Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company.
