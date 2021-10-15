Jury Selection Begins Monday In Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial

Watch VideoJury selection in the murder trial of Ahmaud Arbery is scheduled to begin Monday. For many, it’s not just the three white defendants on trial, but rather a justice system that allowed them to remain free for weeks after they pursued and killed a Black man.
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William "Roddie"...
Watch VideoJury selection in the murder trial of Ahmaud Arbery is scheduled to begin Monday. For many, it’s not just the three white defendants on trial, but rather a justice system that allowed them to remain free for weeks after they pursued and killed a Black man.