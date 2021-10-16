Russia tops 1,000 daily virus deaths for first time
Published
Russia on Saturday recorded 1,000 deaths over 24 hours for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with the country's jab drive at a standstill…Full Article
Published
Russia on Saturday recorded 1,000 deaths over 24 hours for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with the country's jab drive at a standstill…Full Article
At least 2.5% of New Zealand’s population was vaccinated for COVID-19 in a single day Saturday, according to preliminary data. ..
The United States is sending more than 3.5 million doses of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine to Nigeria, Africa’s most populous..