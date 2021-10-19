Powell to journalist Bob Woodward on his health struggles: 'Don't feel sorry for me'
Published
Powell to journalist Bob Woodward on his health struggles: 'Don't feel sorry for me' - CNNPolitics Edition * U.S., * International, *...Full Article
Published
Powell to journalist Bob Woodward on his health struggles: 'Don't feel sorry for me' - CNNPolitics Edition * U.S., * International, *...Full Article
Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state, opened up to journalist Bob Woodward about his health struggles in what may..