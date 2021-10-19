Colin Powell, first black US Secretary of State who was stained by Iraq War claims, dies of COVID-19 complications
Colin Powell, the former first black US Secretary of State, died from the COVID-19 complications at the age of 84, Fox News reported citing his family members. In a Facebook post from Colin Powell`s account, his family said, "General Colin L Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19."Full Article