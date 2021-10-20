Oleg Deripaska says everything he thinks about US establishment

Russian entrepreneur Oleg Deripaska made a few comments about the raids of his relatives' houses in the United States of America. He posted the comments on his Telegram channel, which, as it is believed, he runs personally. The message that Deripaska posted contains obscene language. "Watching everything that happens in America, I never cease to be amazed at transcendental stupidity of a part of the American establishment (which at times reminds me of our beau monde from the Central Bank), which persistently continues to spin this tale about the allegedly colossal role of the Russians in the 2016 US presidential elections."