Nikolas Cruz Pleads Guilty To 2018 Parkland School Massacre

Watch VideoNikolas Cruz pleaded guilty Wednesday to murdering 17 people during a rampage at his former high school in Parkland, Florida, leaving a jury to decide whether he will be executed for one of the nation's deadliest school shootings.
The guilty pleas will set the stage for a penalty trial in which 12 jurors will...
Watch VideoNikolas Cruz pleaded guilty Wednesday to murdering 17 people during a rampage at his former high school in Parkland, Florida, leaving a jury to decide whether he will be executed for one of the nation's deadliest school shootings.