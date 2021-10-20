Nikolas Cruz Pleads Guilty To 2018 Parkland School Massacre

Nikolas Cruz Pleads Guilty To 2018 Parkland School Massacre

Watch VideoNikolas Cruz pleaded guilty Wednesday to murdering 17 people during a rampage at his former high school in Parkland, Florida, leaving a jury to decide whether he will be executed for one of the nation's deadliest school shootings.

The guilty pleas will set the stage for a penalty trial in which 12 jurors will...

