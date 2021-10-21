Britney Spears's dad, Jamie Spears, hires new attorneys after he's suspended from conservatorship
Britney Spears's father faces potential lawsuits now that a new conservator of the estate is in place.Full Article
Netflix’s trailer for “Britney vs Spears,” a new documentary looking into the conservatorship controlling the pop singer’s..
Britney Spears’ estranged dad has new legal representation after being ousted as her estate conservator, Fox News can confirm.