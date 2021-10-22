News24.com | Haiti gang leader threatens to kill American hostages
Published
The leader of a Haitian gang who kidnapped a group of North Americans over the weekend has threatened to execute them, according to video seen by AFP.Full Article
Published
The leader of a Haitian gang who kidnapped a group of North Americans over the weekend has threatened to execute them, according to video seen by AFP.Full Article
A Haitian gang leader has threatened to kill 17 kidnapped American and Canadian missionaries if he is not given millions in ransom..
WATCH: Missionary group reads letter from families of hostages in Haiti