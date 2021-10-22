Queen Elizabeth II back at castle following hospital visit
Queen Elizabeth II was back at Windsor Castle on Friday and in good spirits after revelations that she spent the night in a London hospital earlier this week.Full Article
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II returned to her home at Windsor Castle home on Thursday after spending a night in hospital for checks,..
