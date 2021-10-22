New Ohio license plate mistake: Wright Brothers design to be fixed
Published
Ohio's new license plates features the Wright Flyer. The only problem: The banner is attached to the wrong end of the plane.Full Article
Published
Ohio's new license plates features the Wright Flyer. The only problem: The banner is attached to the wrong end of the plane.Full Article
The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles issued a correction to a new license plate design featuring the Wright brothers’ plane.
Gov. DeWine and the Ohio BMV unveiled the new standard Ohio license plate Thursday morning, and shortly after released a fixed..