Turkish lira hits record low after Erdogan seeks expulsions
Published
The Turkish lira weakened 1.6% to a record low against the dollar in early Asian trade after President Tayyip Erdogan said he had...Full Article
Published
The Turkish lira weakened 1.6% to a record low against the dollar in early Asian trade after President Tayyip Erdogan said he had...Full Article
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish lira continued to slide and reached a record low against the U.S. dollar Friday, a day after..
ISTANBUL (AP) — The Turkish lira plunged to a record low against the U.S. dollar Thursday after a harsher-than-expected cut in..