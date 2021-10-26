Russian rap singer may face problems for criticising Victory Day celebrations

The Investigative Committee of Russia will look into the statements by Russian rap singer Morgenstern (full name Alisher Morgenstern) about Victory Day celebrations. Veterans of Russia public organisation appealed to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Investigative Committee after rapper Morgenstern expressed his criticism about the need to celebrate Victory Day in today's Russia. Representatives for the public organisation said that the singer insulted the historical memory of the defenders of the Fatherland who fought and died in the Great Patriotic War. The Investigative Committee will thus have to find out whether the singer violated the law. Alexander Bastrykin, the chief of the Investigative Committee of Russia, ordered the head of the Moscow department of the committee, Andrei Strizhov, to conduct an investigation into the musician's remarks.