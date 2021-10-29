NACI names several more groups who should qualify for COVID-19 booster shots
Published
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has expanded eligibility guidelines for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines. The committee now recommends mRNA boosters to people who received two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, adults over the age of 70, front-line health-care workers with a short interval between their first two doses, and people from First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities.Full Article