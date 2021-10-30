World Series 2021 - Why the Atlanta Braves pulled Ian Anderson from no-hit bid
"It could have backfired, I guess," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. But he didn't make the controversial move because of math -- he...Full Article
Starter Ian Anderson threw five no-hit, scoreless innings to inspire the Atlanta Braves to a 2-1 advantage over the Houston Astros..
Ben Verlander breaks down the dominant pitching display shown from Ian Anderson, A.J. Minter, and Tyler Matzek. Afterwards, Ben..