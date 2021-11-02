Supreme Court Questions Controversial Texas Abortion Law

Watch VideoA majority of the Supreme Court signaled Monday they would allow abortion providers to pursue a court challenge to the controversial Texas law that has virtually ended abortion in the nation's second-largest state after six weeks of pregnancy.
But it was unclear how quickly the court would rule and whether it would...
Watch VideoA majority of the Supreme Court signaled Monday they would allow abortion providers to pursue a court challenge to the controversial Texas law that has virtually ended abortion in the nation's second-largest state after six weeks of pregnancy.