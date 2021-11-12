Women's Education At A Standstill In Afghanistan

Watch VideoBefore Taliban forces reclaimed power in Afghanistan in September, activist and Pen Path founder Matiullah Wesa and his brother were on a mission to bring education to all.
"Sometimes we don't have money and roads condition is not good," said Wesa.
So far, he's been safe — a far cry from his childhood education...
Watch VideoBefore Taliban forces reclaimed power in Afghanistan in September, activist and Pen Path founder Matiullah Wesa and his brother were on a mission to bring education to all.