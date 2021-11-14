Japan’s ex-princess Mako and new husband depart for life in U.S
Published
Japan’s ex-princess Mako, the emperor’s niece, departed the country with her new husband on Sunday to start a new life in the United States.
#mako #usjapan #niece
Published
Japan’s ex-princess Mako, the emperor’s niece, departed the country with her new husband on Sunday to start a new life in the United States.
#mako #usjapan #niece
Japan's Princess Mako, Weds Non-Royal Kei Komuro, in Small Ceremony.
On October 26, Japan's Princess Mako married her..