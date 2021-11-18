Paul Gosar censured over AOC video as he compares himself to Alexander Hamilton
Published
The Arizona Republican becomes the first House member censured in over a decade
#thearizonarepublican #alexanderhamilton #paulgosar #aoc
Published
The Arizona Republican becomes the first House member censured in over a decade
#thearizonarepublican #alexanderhamilton #paulgosar #aoc
He was censured for tweeting a violent anime edit of himself slaying Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) spoke out on the House floor during the vote to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) over a video..