Attorneys Make Final Case To Jurors In Ahmaud Arbery's Death

Watch VideoAttorneys on Monday offered their final words to the jury in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, with the prosecution saying that three white men chased him solely "because he was a Black man running down their street" and the defense repeatedly blaming Arbery for his own death.
In closing arguments, a defense attorney...
Watch VideoAttorneys on Monday offered their final words to the jury in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, with the prosecution saying that three white men chased him solely "because he was a Black man running down their street" and the defense repeatedly blaming Arbery for his own death.