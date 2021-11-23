Matt Nagy Will Coach His Last Bears Game On Thanksgiving: Source
After losing five straight games, Bears head coach Matt Nagy reportedly was told of his pending post-Turkey Day termination on Monday.
#postturkeyday #mattnagy
Bears coach Matt Nagy said Tuesday that a report that he had been told he will be fired after Thursday's game against the Lions..