Experts Warn About Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Watch VideoThe American Academy of Pediatrics came out with new data showing cases of COVID-19 increased about 32% this week from two weeks ago. Some parts of the country are feeling it worse than others.
Michigan now leads the country in daily new COVID-19 cases per capita and in hospitalizations.
