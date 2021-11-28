Predicting College Football Playoff rankings after Week 13
Published
Who would be in if the College Football Playoff rankings were to come out today?
#collegefootball
Published
Who would be in if the College Football Playoff rankings were to come out today?
#collegefootball
Alabama is poised to move up a spot in the College Football Playoff rankings ahead of their Southeastern Conference title game..
Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the biggest college football headlines going into Week 13, including a preview of this..