USC hires Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma, making major splash in college football coaching carousel
Acquiring Riley is a coup for a Trojans team that has been floundering in recent years
Lincoln Riley is one of college football's most successful young coaches who won 85 percent of his games in five seasons at..
Acquiring Riley would be a coup for a Trojans team that has been floundering
