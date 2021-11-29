Lincoln Riley leaving OU to become USC's next head coach
Published
Lincoln Riley is leaving Oklahoma for the West Coast as he has agreed to become USC's next head football coach.
#westcoast #headfootballcoach #headcoach #lincolnriley
Former Oklahoma head football coach Bob Stoops will serve as the team's interim head coach after Lincoln Riley's announced..
RJ Young reacts to Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley accepting the USC Trojans job. "Lincoln Riley is capable of rebuilding..