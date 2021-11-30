Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein Were 'Partners In Crime,' Prosecutor Says

Watch VideoGhislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein were "partners in crime" in the sexual abuse of teenage girls, a prosecutor said Monday, while Maxwell's lawyers said she was being made a scapegoat for a man's bad behavior as the British socialite's sex trafficking trial got underway in New York.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara...
Watch VideoGhislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein were "partners in crime" in the sexual abuse of teenage girls, a prosecutor said Monday, while Maxwell's lawyers said she was being made a scapegoat for a man's bad behavior as the British socialite's sex trafficking trial got underway in New York.