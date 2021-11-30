Barbados Swears In First President, Transforms Into Republic

Watch VideoBarbados stopped pledging allegiance to Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday as it shed another vestige of its colonial past and became a republic for the first time in history.
Several leaders and dignitaries, including Prince Charles, attended the ceremony that began late Monday in a popular square where the statue of a...
