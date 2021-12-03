A former housekeeper testified on Thursday that two women who have accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexually abusing them as teens were repeated visitors to his Palm Beach mansion, summoned by Epstein or his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.Taking...Full Article
Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Housekeeper reveals life inside Epstein mansion
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ex-Epstein Staffer Testifies Underage Girls Visited Mansion
Newsy
Watch VideoA former housekeeper testified Thursday that two women who have accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexually abusing them as..
-
Maxwell trial: Former Epstein staffer says teen accusers visited mansion
euronews
-
Ex-Epstein staffer testifies accusers visited mansion
USATODAY.com
-
Ghislaine Maxwell trial - live: Housekeeper recalls underage girls and Epstein receiving three massages a day
Upworthy
-
Jeffrey Epstein's former housekeeper claims Ghislaine Maxwell was 'lady of the house'
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Ghislaine Maxwell told Jeffrey Epstein's housekeeper not to 'look him in the eyes', court hears
Wales Online
Maxwell is standing trial in New York