Apparently, Joe Osteen's church reported a robbery nearly seven years ago, claiming someone had stolen $600k from the church. Now those claims are bing called into question.Full Article
Plumber Finds $600K In Cash Inside Wall of Joel Osteen's Church
eBaums World0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Plumber Finds Money Hidden in Walls of Joel Osteen’s Megachurch
Wibbitz Top Stories
Plumber Finds Money Hidden , in Walls of Joel Osteen’s Megachurch.
'Newsweek' reports that a plumber was working at Joel..
-
A plumber was working on a toilet at Joel Osteen’s church. Then a trove of cash and checks fell out of the wall.
Washington Post
-
Plumber finds cash in wall of Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church years after burglary
Upworthy
-
Plumber finds cash, checks behind loose toilet in wall at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church
Upworthy
-
Plumber says he discovered 500 envelopes of cash, checks in wall of Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church
Upworthy