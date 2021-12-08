Australia joins US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Published
Australia will join the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday.
#scottmorrison
Published
Australia will join the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday.
#scottmorrison
Australia's prime minister has said his country will join the US in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics due to..