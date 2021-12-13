Anne Rice, Who Breathed New Life Into Vampires, Dies at 80

Anne Rice, Who Breathed New Life Into Vampires, Dies at 80

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoAnne Rice, the novelist whose lush, best-selling gothic tales, including "Interview With the Vampire," reinvented the blood-drinking immortals as tragic antiheroes, has died. She was 80.

Rice died late Saturday due to complications from a stroke, her son Christopher Rice announced on her Facebook page and his...

Full Article