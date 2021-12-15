N.Y. Ethics Board Orders Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo To Return Book Money

Watch VideoFormer Gov. Andrew Cuomo was ordered by New York's ethics commission Tuesday to give up millions of dollars a publisher paid him to write a book about his response to the coronavirus pandemic.
An attorney for Cuomo immediately called the action unconstitutional and promised a fight.
Cuomo was directed to turn...
