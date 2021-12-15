Current Covid boosters are enough to fight the omicron variant, Fauci says
Do we need an omicron-specific booster for Covid? Fauci says the current boosters will work to fight the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Fauci said the current COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will enhance protection against the Omicron variant.
Tuesday 4 p.m. COVID-19 Update