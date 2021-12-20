Queen Elizabeth Cancels Sandringham Christmas Over Omicron Chaos
For the second year running, the queen has been forced to cancel Christmas in response to surging coronavirus cases.
Watch VideoQueen Elizabeth II has decided not to spend Christmas at the royal Sandringham Estate in eastern England amid concerns..