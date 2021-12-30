Denver shooting suspect wrote books describing similar attacks
Published
Fictional self-published books written under a pen name also named some of Lyndon James McLeod’s real-life victims
#lyndonjamesmcleod #shootingsuspect
Published
Fictional self-published books written under a pen name also named some of Lyndon James McLeod’s real-life victims
#lyndonjamesmcleod #shootingsuspect
A man accused of killing five people in a rampage in Denver is believed to have written fictional books self-published online that..
DENVER (AP) — A man accused of killing five people in a rampage in Denver is believed to have written fictional books..