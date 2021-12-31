Colorado Govenor Jared Polis has shortened the prison sentence of a truck driver convicted in a deadly crash to 10 years, drastically reducing his original 110-year term that drew widespread outrage.The decision Thursday on Rogel...Full Article
Colorado governor shortens trucker's prison term to 10 years
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Colorado governor slashes prison term of trucker convicted in deadly crash from 110 years to 10 years
Washington Post
Read more
-
Colorado governor shortens trucker's prison term to 10 years
SeattlePI.com
-
Truck driver's sentence reduced from 110 years to 10 years by Colorado governor for fatal crash
Upworthy
-
Cuban Trucker Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ Sentence Reduced From 110 To 10 Years After Public Outcry
cbs4.com
-
News24.com | Colorado prosecutor seeks rare reduction in trucker's 110-year sentence in deadly crash
News24
Advertisement
More coverage
Colorado prosecutor seeks rare reduction in trucker's 110-year sentence in deadly crash
Upworthy
A Colorado prosecutor went to court on Monday in a rare bid to seek a reduced prison term for a truck driver sentenced to 110 years..
-
Colorado truck driver sentenced to 110 years tries to reduce prison term
Upworthy
-
Colorado judge sets hearing to reconsider trucker’s 110-year sentence for fatal accident
Upworthy
-
Judge to consider bid to lower trucker's 110-year sentence
SeattlePI.com
-
Millions outraged following 110-year sentence of young trucker in Colorado as massive "miscarriage of justice"
NaturalNews.com