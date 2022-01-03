Elizabeth Holmes Jury Says It's Deadlocked on 3 of 11 Criminal Charges

Watch VideoThe jury weighing fraud charges against former entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes is unable to reach a unanimous verdict on three of the 11 criminal counts she faces, according to a note from the panel read aloud in court.
After conferring with lawyers for the defense and prosecution, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila...
Watch VideoThe jury weighing fraud charges against former entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes is unable to reach a unanimous verdict on three of the 11 criminal counts she faces, according to a note from the panel read aloud in court.