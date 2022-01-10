Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to four more years in prison

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to four more years in prison

New Zealand Herald

Published

A court in Myanmar sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four more years in prison today after finding her guilty of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions, a legal official...

Full Article