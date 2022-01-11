North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile into its eastern sea, its second weapons launch in a week, the militaries of South Korea and Japan said.This month's launches follow a series of weapons tests in 2021 that...Full Article
Neighbours say North Korea has fired possible ballistic missile into sea
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea
euronews (in English)
During Kim’s 10-year rule, North Korea has performed 62 rounds of ballistic missile tests, compared with nine rounds during his..
Advertisement
More coverage
North Korea detected firing suspected ballistic missile into sea
Sky News
North Korea has been detected firing a suspected ballistic missile into the sea, the first such launch in around two months.
-
North Korea fires ballistic missile, in 1st test in 2 months
Upworthy
-
North Korea Allegedly Fired Ballistic Missile Despite UN Ban, Causing Concerns Among Neighboring Nations
HNGN
-
North Korea detected firing missile into the sea
Belfast Telegraph
-
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea, says Japan, South Korea
CBC.ca