Supreme Court rejects Trump’s bid to shield records from Jan. 6 committee
The only member of the high court who signaled he would have granted Trump’s request was Justice Clarence Thomas.
#trump #clarencethomas #supremecourt #highcourt
The Supreme Court has ruled in support of the House Select Committee in allowing the distribution of Trump White House records to..
The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way Wednesday for the House select committee investigating Jan. 6 to obtain documents that..