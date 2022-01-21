Louis Vuitton unveils Virgil Abloh's final collection at Paris Fashion Week
Published
Louis Vuitton has unveiled the final collection by its late artistic director of menswear, Virgil Abloh.
#virgilabloh #parisfashionweek #louisvuitton
Published
Louis Vuitton has unveiled the final collection by its late artistic director of menswear, Virgil Abloh.
#virgilabloh #parisfashionweek #louisvuitton
The collection highlights the whimsical themes and mix of high and low culture which characterised Abloh's work.