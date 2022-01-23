Cruise Ship Goes To Bahamas After U.S. Judge Orders Seizure

Watch VideoA cruise ship that was supposed to dock in Miami sailed to the Bahamas instead after a U.S. judge granted an order to seize the vessel as part of a lawsuit over unpaid fuel.
Cruise trackers show Crystal Symphony currently docked in the Bahamian island of Bimini.
Passengers were taken by ferry to Port Everglades...
