The United Arab Emirates intercepted two ballistic missiles targeting Abu Dhabi early on Monday, its state-run news agency reported, the latest attack to target the Emirati capital.The WAM news agency said on Twitter that missile...Full Article
UAE says it intercepted two ballistic missiles over Abu Dhabi
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
UAE intercepted two ballistic missilles over Abu Dhabi, state media reports
Haaretz
Missile fragments fell harmlessly over the capital, the state news agency said, a week after Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed an..
Advertisement
More coverage
South Korean president visits UAE, showcasing deep ties
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — On a trip to the United Arab Emirates, the president of South Korea on Sunday reportedly..
SeattlePI.com