Watch VideoStocks recovered from big early losses Monday as investors jumped in before the closing bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung 1,217 points and closed up 0.3% after dropping 1,000 points as investors anticipated inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted over possible conflict between Russia...Full Article
Stocks Recover As Investors Jump In After Big Sell-Off
