CNN's Jeff Zucker Resigns Over Relationship With Top Executive

Watch VideoCNN President Jeff Zucker abruptly resigned Wednesday after acknowledging a consensual relationship with another network executive, ending a nine-year tenure at the helm of the one of the nation's largest media companies.
Zucker said he acknowledged the relationship when asked about it as part of an investigation...
