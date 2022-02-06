Trump Tirade On 'Racist' DAs Echoes Other Racist Tropes

Watch VideoLooking out at a sea of faces at a Texas fairground, most of them white, former President Donald Trump seethed about his legal troubles and blamed them on malicious prosecutors.
"These prosecutors are vicious, horrible people. They're racists and they're very sick, they're mentally sick," Trump said, before warning...
