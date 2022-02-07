Watch VideoMikaela Shiffrin will not soon forget what happened Monday in her first race of the Beijing Olympics. The poor transition that came five turns, and about 10 seconds, into the defense of her 2018 gold medal in the giant slalom. The skidding slide onto her left side. The missed gate that meant she was done so early in...Full Article
Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Mikaela Shiffrin Falls In Giant Slalom
Newsy0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Shiffrin calls fall in Olympic giant slalom 'disappointment'
Newsday
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin calls her disqualification in the giant slalom at the Beijing Games "a huge..
-
Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin out of giant slalom at Beijing Olympics
USATODAY.com
-
Olympics 2022 live updates: Mikaela Shiffrin wipes out in giant slalom in Beijing Games debut
Upworthy
-
Live Updates: Russian Skaters Lead as Final Figure Skating Team Event Begins
NYTimes.com
-
Olympics Updates: Final Figure Skating Team Event Begins
NYTimes.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Men's downhill event postponed amid heavy wind
The men's downhill at the Beijing Olympics was postponed due to wind Sunday, which pushes the initial skiing spotlight to the first..
ESPN