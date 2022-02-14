Study: COVID Booster Effectiveness Wanes But Remains Strong

Watch VideoAn early look at the performance of COVID-19 booster shots during the recent Omicron wave in the U.S. hinted at a decline in effectiveness, though the shots still offered strong protection against severe illness.
The report, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, is considered an...
